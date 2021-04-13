People threatening more Sitalkuchi-like killings should be politically banned: Mamata

Ranaghat (North-West): Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, in an apparent jibe at state BJP leaders, on Monday, said those threatening more Cooch Behar-like killings should be banned politically.



Banerjee wondered what kind of human beings are politicians who say that there will be more Sitalkuchi-like incidents and that the death toll should have been higher.

"Some political leaders are threatening more of Sitalkuchi-like incidents while others are saying that the death toll should have been higher. I am stunned and shocked to see such reactions. What are these leaders up to? They should be politically banned," Banerjee said while addressing an election rally at Ranaghat in the Nadia district.

On several instances, BJP leaders were seen referring to the Cooch Behar killings and threatening that more such incidents may happen if 'naughty boys' take the law in their hands and that more than four persons should have been killed in the firing.

Banerjee also alleged that the BJP is killing its own workers and leaders and damaging their vehicles "to bring a bad name to the TMC".

"Before conspiring to kill four persons in CISF firing, the BJP, a party of murderers, killed a Rajbongshi brother," she said, adding that the saffron party, for narrow electoral interests, can go to any extent. "Did you see how their party MP broke the window panes of her car just to get public sympathy on Saturday in Hooghly," she remarked.

Stating that BJP stands no chance of winning the polls in Bengal, Banerjee said: "BJP would suffer a landslide defeat in the ensuing Assembly elections." She also urged people not to vote for the 'trigger-happy' party.

She said the people of Ranaghat North West Assembly segment did not vote for the Trinamool Congress candidate in 2019 Lok Sabha election as they thought BJP would work for them. "Now, they are disillusioned as the party leaders had lied to them before the Lok Sabha polls. After the vote was over, the leaders could not be seen. Don't get swayed by the lies that their leaders circulate before the election," she maintained.

Banerjee reiterated that a thorough probe would be conducted into the firing incident at Sitalkuchi once her party comes to power. Showing documents to the gathering, she said: "I have got all the documents related to the firing. It is a conspiracy of the BJP. I have got the names of the CISF jawans who had opened fire. We will conduct an inquiry to find out who were behind the firing. The woman spread a rumour that her son was beaten up by the Central forces to earn the sympathy of people and this created a commotion. I repeat it was Amit Shah who had hatched the conspiracy," she said, adding "they (the BJP) create Hindu-Muslim divide. They believe in divisive politics."

Coming down heavily on the BJP for sending 14 lakh Bengalis to detention camps in Assam, she said: "They have unleashed torture on the Bengalis in Assam and here they have come to get votes from the Bengalis to make Sonar Bangla." Banerjee said Nadia, the birthplace of Shri Chaitanya, is famous for peace and religious harmony.

She added that the state government had regularised 28 refugee colonies and residents had received deeds of their lands, a long-standing demand of the colony inhabitants.

The TMC boss further added that the pro-people schemes taken up by the state government would be implemented after the formation of the new government.

"The students will get scholarships to carry on with their studies and through Swasthya Sathi women empowerment has been done. If BJP comes to power, they will stop all the schemes and will be busy destabilising society. Don't cast a single vote in its favour. To save Mother Bengal, vote for TMC that will ensure steady progress of this state," she added.