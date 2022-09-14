'People suffering with fever for over 2 days must undergo dengue test'

kolkata: With a steep rise in dengue cases in various districts, the state health department has urged the chief medical officers of health (CMoHs) of the respective districts to ensure that people suffering from fever for more than two days in the affected pockets must undergo dengue tests.



Around 4 dengue observer teams have been deployed by the department which will visit different govt and private hospitals in Kolkata and other dengue prone districts. One such team has already started visiting hospitals in some northern districts.

These teams will visit around 19 major hospitals this week, said Director of Health Services (DHS) Dr Sidhartha Niyogi.

Bengal registered the highest number of dengue cases of the season in 2019 when the total number of infected patients crossed 14,700. In 2020 and 2021 the dengue cases were much on the lower side as total figures remained around 1,100 and 850 respectively. Total number of infected figures in Bengal has already touched around 10,000 marks so far. Around 264 new confirmed cases were detected across the state on Monday.

In another development, the Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Department on Monday issued an order saying that house-to-house survey and vector control activities must be stepped up in all the affected pockets.

"Leave of all conservancy staff and health staff during ensuing puja holidays are to be rostered so as to ensure that vector control activities and house-to-house surveys are not hampered. There shall be no leave of executive officer, finance officer, health officer, sanitary inspectors for the entire period from September 30 to Octoer 10," reads the order issued by the principal secretary of the department Khalil Ahmed.

Following the health department's instruction, around 130 general beds as well as 22 CCU beds have been earmarked in Beliaghata ID hospital and MR Bangur Hospital. Around 20 general beds & 5 CCU beds for children have been earmarked in Dr. BC Roy PGIPS. Health department on Monday issued directives to dedicate dengue beds in various city hospitals.

Mitali Das (35), a resident of Bagbazar area reportedly died of dengue at a private hospital in North Kolkata. She was suffering from high fever following which she was admitted to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The family members of the patient shifted her to the private hospital on Monday.