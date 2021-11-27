People should strive to protect sanctity of Constitution: Mamata

Kolkata: Extending her greetings on Constitution Day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged all to strive to protect its sanctity and not to "falter in their efforts to uphold its values and principles".



"Heartiest greetings to all on Constitution Day! As a nation, we must strive to protect its sanctity. We must never falter in our efforts towards upholding its values and principles. Remembering the great leaders who framed our Constitution, on this special day," Banerjee tweeted on Friday.

National General Secretary of Trinamool Congress Abhishek Banerjee also urged people "to promise to never allow any force to destroy or disrespect the values and principles that are embedded in our Constitution".

"Greetings to all on Constitution Day! This is a sacrosanct day for the entire nation. On this day, let us promise to never allow any force to destroy or disrespect the values and principles that are embedded in our Constitution. Jai Hind," he tweeted.

It was on November 1, 2021, on the foundation day of Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the Chief Minister had attacked without naming BJP for its attempt to destroy the federal structure of the country and stated that "Article 1 of Constitution states that India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States. Let us strengthen our federal structure. Jai Hind. Jai Bangla." She had also urged people, in several meetings, not to rely on BJP accusing it of doing divisive politics.

In a programme held a few years ago at Netaji Indoor Stadium, she had stated: "Our Constitution is the heart and soul of our Democracy!" and read out the Preamble along with all MPs, MLAs, leaders and workers of her party.

The Chief Minister had said in the meeting that "state governments have been bulldozed by the Centre in the name of cooperative federalism and we are fighting the battle against the same".

She had repeatedly attacked the Centre for its various moves that adversely affected the federal structure of the country and also accused it of "saffronising" most institutions. She had also raised her voice whenever a unilateral decision was taken by the Centre negating the state governments.