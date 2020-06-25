People should not be charged exorbitantly: CM

Kolkata: Leaving a strong message for private hospitals that this is not the time to mint money, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed to prepare a guideline over fee structures for the health establishments.



During the all-party meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar on Wednesday, the Chief Minister directed Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha to prepare a guideline on fee structure for private hospitals following discussions with the state Health department. The issue has also cropped up in the all-party meeting as well.

"A guideline was given earlier, but it was not followed. The Chief Secretary and health department will prepare a guideline on fee structure. People should not be charged exorbitantly as this is not the time to do business. Instead one must stand beside people with humanity," Banerjee said adding that she would private hospitals to provide treatment properly without fearing.

She directed both state-run and private hospitals not to avoid or delay in providing treatment to critical patients on the pretext of COVID-19. "Please don't delay if a person needs urgent dialysis just for COVID-19 tests. A perception has developed that only treatment of COVID-19 need to take place. But it should not be the approach as it led to several deaths," the Chief Minister said.

State government will take penal action against the private hospitals if they deny admission to any patients who have COVID symptoms. The decision has been taken by the state health department after it found that some private hospitals are denying admissions to patients who are potentially COVID suspects.

The health department issued an order on Tuesday saying that penal action will be taken against those private hospitals which will be found to be denying admission to the patients. The state government may also cancel licence of the private hospitals.

"In spite of guidelines issued by the health and family and welfare department, there have been instances of denial of admission and services by the private hospitals and patients suffer due to this lackadaisical attitude of these hospitals. Hence, it is once again reiterated that denial of admission and services is an offence under the West Bengal Clinical Establishments (Registration, Regulation and Transparency) Act, 2017," the order says.

It further mentions that "necessary penal steps including suspension of licence will be initiated against the hospitals" if found guilty. The health department will also take action against the government hospitals as well. If a government hospital denies treatment, necessary disciplinary action shall be taken against the concerned officer as per the applicable service rules.