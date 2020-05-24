People protest demanding immediate restoration of power supply in city

Kolkata: A series of protests erupted in the city as people from various parts of the city and neighboring districts came out on the streets demanding immediate restoration of power on Saturday.



People across the city and neighbouring districts alleged that Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) and West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) are not restoring the power despite three days have passed after Amphan struck. According to sources, the vast areas of Kolkata and suburbs are surviving with electricity as the power supply line got snapped after uprooted trees fell on the wires on Wednesday night due to cyclone Amphan.

As a result, the water supply also got affected. Residents of a major portion in Kolkata are living without water and power. On Saturday morning local people put up a road blockade at Sulekha More in Jadavpur demanding immediate restoration of power supply.

Police went to the spot and assured people and the blockade was withdrawn. Residents in and around Garia 45 bus terminus also put up a road blockade demanding restoration of the

power supply so that pumps can be operated.

This apart, blockades were put up in several places of Howrah on the same issue. Police had to intervene and convince people that the civic body is working along with CESC and WBSEDCL to restore the power supply line at the earliest.

Meanwhile on Saturday state Power minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay has requested people to be patient as his department is trying to restore normalcy as soon as possible. "Please be patient and cooperate with us. In several places, people are harassing our staff. I am requesting them to cooperate with us. We are doing all we can."