People of Bengal will put last nail in BJP's coffin in 2021: Mamata

Bankura: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee made a scathing attack on BJP on Tuesday, saying that the people of Bengal will drive the last nail in 2021 in the coffin of the saffron brigade, which is gradually becoming "state-less".



Banerjee's statement comes after BJP's sound defeat in the Delhi elections, which she termed as people's mandate against the "torture of BJP on students and women." She was addressing a workers' convention at Satighat in Bankura district.

"BJP has lost in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi within just eight months of the Lok Sabha polls. Everywhere people are giving mandate against BJP. It has faced defeat in Delhi despite using government machineries, Central investigating agencies and pumping in a huge amount of money," Banerjee said, adding that the party does not have existence anymore in any major states apart from Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

"They are gradually becoming stateless and will finally see their end in Bengal in 2021," the Trinamool supremo added, after reiterating how BJP is taking away peoples' rights in the name of CAA and NRC.

She said that she had called AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and congratulated him on behalf of the people of Bengal for his landslide victory.

Banerjee also attacked BJP saying that the party is responsible for the "politics of bloodshed" in Junglemahal, where peace was restored after Trinamool Congress came to power in Bengal.

While addressing the rally in Bankura, where BJP had won in the Lok Sabha polls, she said: "You all have given votes to BJP and once again politics of bloodshed has begun in Junglemahal. You voted in their favour and they gave you NRC and CAA in return."

Giving a call to oust BJP, Banerjee said that being the peoples' party, Trinamool Congress will continue to ensure peace in the state and there will be no deterioration of the law and order situation as well.

"If TMC becomes weaker, Maoists will once again start operating to hamper peace in Junglemahal," Banerjee said, adding that people are being brought to the state from Mumbai and Assam, who are visiting door-to-door and asking people if they are in need of anything.

Banerjee urged the people in the state not to pay heed to any such people, who are from ultra-religious organisations. She also urged people not to give any details of their Aadhaar or PAN cards.

"We have caught such a person red-handed in Malda a few days ago. So I urge people not to take their money as it will bring nothing apart from disaster in your life," she said.

In the same breath she urged Trinamool Congress workers, who have been in the party from its inception, to be in the forefront.