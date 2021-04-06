'People of Bengal will give blood, but never bow down to Delhi'

Chandannagore: The people of Bengal were ready to give blood but would never bow down before the outsiders, Abhishek Banerjee, president of Trinamool Youth Congress, said on Monday while addressing a rally here.



"No one has ever been successful by intimidating the people of Bengal. They will give blood but will not bow down before the outsiders. Bengal has always welcomed its guests but never tolerated their wrong doings," Banerjee said. Coming down heavily on BJP candidate from Chinsurah Assembly constituency Locket Chatterjee—who was BJP MP from Hooghly—he said the former's sole purpose was to criticise Mamata Banerjee to improve her credibility among national leaders.

"She (Locket) never raised the issues of Chandannagore (which comes under Hooghly district) in the Parliament," Banerjee said. During 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Trinamool Congress (TMC) had taken lead from Chandannagore segment of Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency despite BJP bagging the seat (Hooghly). But, Banerjee was confident that TMC candidate Indranil Sen—who has been fielded from Chandannagore Assembly constituency—will win and also increase his winning margin during the ensuing state Assembly polls. Banerjee said to defeat Mamata Banerjee 20 Central ministers and BJP leaders were working day and night. "They (BJP national leaders) are coming and spreading lies. The people are with Mamata Banerjee and once the election results are out on May 2, the daily passengers will leave for Gujarat and Delhi," Banerjee added.

Banerjee alleged that BJP was trying to buy votes and paying Rs 10,000 and above to the clubs to organise feasts and help their candidates. "If they come to pay you, increase the rate and I will request the clubs to ask for more money and then cast the vote in favour of TMC. By electing the BJP candidate to the Lok Sabha, people of this constituency did not get anything," Banerjee said.

Banerjee reiterated that the people would have to choose between "the false assurances given by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah and the development work carried out by Mamata Banerjee."