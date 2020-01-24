People of all religions eat chewda, says Chandrima

Kolkata: Trinamool Women Congress president Chandrima Bhattacharya severely criticised senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday for hinting at the masons who had been working in his house to be Muslims, just because they were found to be having flat rice (chewda) during lunch.



Vijayvargiya had said in a meeting on Thursday that he saw some masons who had been working at his residence eating 'chewda' during lunch, following which he immediately understood "who they were."

Taking potshots at the saffron leader, Bhattacharya said: "Kailash Vijayvargiya should know that masons across the country eat 'chewda' and it is unfortunate that he was actually hinting at the Muslims. Throughout Bengal, 'chewda' and 'gur' is consumed by people of all religions and sections. It is unfortunate that BJP is trying to divide between the Hindus and Muslims just to destabilise the country."

"It is unfortunate that BJP has been trying to control the food habits of people for quite some time," she added.

It may be recalled that after some protesters against National Register of Citizens (NRC) were seen causing damage to the railway tracks and railway stations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in one of his speeches had said: "From the dress of the protesters I could understand who they were."

He thereby hinted at the involvement of Muslims in the protest, as the protesters had beard and were wearing caps and lungi.

Bhatacharya said: "BJP is a funny party where one leader can understand the religion of the demonstrators by looking at their dress, while another can understand them by looking at their food habit. Actually, BJP's sole purpose is to divide the society and destabilise the communal harmony of the Indian society."

Meanwhile, Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury said: "Vijayvargiya should travel to Bengal and see the food habits of people. He has not seen Bengal and is making a statement as a part of the hate politics which BJP is spreading across the country."

On the other hand, CPI(M) politburo member Mohammad Salim said: "Vijayvargiya's atatement is a part of a deep conspiracy. Earlier, BJP leaders used to say that the Muslims should be shunned because they eat beef and now they are trying to isolate them just because they eat 'chewda'. Even political parties give their supporters 'chewda' and 'gur' who come to attend their meetings."