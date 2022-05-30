People know who is crossing the red line: Abhishek's retort to Governor's remarks

kolkata: In an apparent dig at Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Abhishek Banerjee, national general-secretary of Trinamool Congress (TMC) said that the 'people were watching' and they knew 'who is crossing the red line'.



Banerjee's retort came after Dhankar, on Sunday, said that issues were being created over his position and responsibilities as the Chancellor of universities to divert attention from the pressing problems in the state.

Banerjee, while addressing a rally at Haldia, on Saturday had said that 1 per cent of the judiciary was working in cohorts with the Centre in protecting some individuals.

The TMC national general secretary, on Sunday, tweeted: "I've always believed in SPEAKING THE TRUTH TO POWER. Yesterday, I said how 1% in Kolkata HC is working in cohorts with Centre in protecting some individuals. PEOPLE ARE WATCHING, they know who is actually 'CROSSING THE RED LINE'. I rest my case here!"

Reacting to the Governor's remarks the All India Trinamool Congress tweeted: "Once again, the Governor's selective concern for legality in WB exposes his contradiction & detachment from the actual reality! We've always respected the Judiciary but will never bow down before Central Govt's active interference in judicial matters favouring their agenda."

TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly said how the 'BJP had demolished the sanctity of every institution in the country', including the central agencies, and made them their party offices. She had reiterated that the BJP was using some of these institutions to scare the opposition party leaders as they (BJP) was unable to fight them politically.