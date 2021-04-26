People interested in 'Covid Ki Baat', not 'Maan Ki Baat', says Mamata

Berhampore: Holding BJP-led Centre's 'lackadaisical' attitude towards Covid management responsible for lakhs of people gasping for breath in the country amid a shortage of medical oxygen supply, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that people were no longer keen on listening to his monthly radio broadcast 'Maan Ki Baat', rather they want to hear 'Covid Ki Baat (Covid-related talks).'



"Today also he (Modi) was busy giving a speech in Mann Ki Baat. Who wants to listen to what your Mann says now? There is an inadequate supply of oxygen, medicine and vaccines. Mass cremation is taking place in Delhi and Gujarat. He had shipped vaccine doses to 80 countries and did not take the requisite step to set up oxygen plants despite the advice given by WHO last year," Banerjee said here, while virtually campaigning for her party's candidates.

The TMC supremo claimed that the situation would not have turned worse if Narendra Modi and his government had taken proper steps at the right time and vaccinations were carried out in the past six months. "They have put the entire country in a grave situation only to grab power in Bengal," Banerjee added.

She raised her voice against the "step-motherly attitude" of the Modi government towards Bengal while allocating vaccine doses and medicines even as the saffron party was claiming to turn the state into 'Sonar Bangla.'

"You make people laugh saying that you will make Sonar Bangla as you have provided meagre quantities of vaccines for 10 crore people in the state. Despite your indifferent attitude, we have ensured vaccination of around 1 crore people so far and sought another 1 crore vaccine doses," she said after reiterating that the Centre was diverting oxygen from Bengal to Uttar Pradesh.

Highlighting the significance of Bengal's Assembly election at the national level, Banerjee said: "Today, all eyes are set on the result of Bengal election as India's future and fate is depending on the same. If we can save Bengal today, Bengal will save India tomorrow."

Referring to the WhatsApp messages allegedly exchanged among EC officers, SPs and DMs, Banerjee said she had never come across any election being conducted in such a "biased manner" following instructions of the BJP.

"They did not know that I have already discussed the issues with concerned lawyers to move the Supreme Court after winning the election. Illegal detention of our workers in the garb of preventive arrest was planned to help the BJP," she alleged.

Banerjee alleged all the SPs and DMs were changed to help the BJP.

"Two officers are operating in a biased manner as per BJP's instruction. Police Observer Vivek Dubey was here in 2019 as well. A retired officer is controlling the officers who are in service. It is illegal and unconstitutional. But the EC is not ready to listen to us," she said, adding that a "full proof plan" had been prepared to help BJP rig polls in every phase.

Banerjee claimed that police accompanied by BJP-backed goons would be sent to every household in West Burdwan during the polls on Monday to terrorise people not to cast their votes.

"Even police were sent to houses of booth presidents to take them to police stations in the name of preventive arrests. No one should go to the police station. You all have your constitutional rights. I am assuring that there is nothing to panic as TMC is returning to power for the third consecutive term. A peaceful election was also going on at Bhatpara and Jagatdal area. The tension was triggered after some BJP-backed dreaded criminals, along with CAPF personnel, were sent to the place," she said, urging people to ask Central forces to maintain distance if they come to their house as they may have turned Covid positive after hopping from one district to another.

Banerjee directed her party's candidates, where the election is yet to be held, to form a core committee of around eight workers to carry on with the work if some of them get infected with Covid.

"I have been out of my house for the past 10 days, so I cannot remove the cast. I have slightly recovered from my injuries and will remove the cast after returning home," she said.