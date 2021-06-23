'People in state deprived of vaccine due to Centre'

KOLKATA: Inaugurating a vaccination camp, minister for Child and Women Development and Social Welfare Shashi Panja, on Tuesday said because of the non-cooperation of the Centre many people in the state had been deprived of vaccination.



The minister inaugurated a free vaccination camp at Mayo Hospital. The camp was jointly organised by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and the state Health department under the initiative of Dr Panja and Vivek Gupta, Trinamool Congress MLA from Jorasanko.

About 50 people aged between 18 and 44 years were vaccinated at the camp. Most of them are super spreaders.