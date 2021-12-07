'People in dists flouting Covid norms still a cause of concern'

kolkata: Following the instructions from the state Health department in the wake of the appearance of a new Covid variant in various states, various district administrations and the civic bodies pulled up their socks to strengthen the awareness drive to ensure people abide by Covid norms.



Health department found that in various districts, Covid protocols are not properly followed and this can complicate the situation further if Omicron cases are reported. Transmission capacity is higher in case of Omicron variant and hence the Covid norms have to be strictly maintained from now, said a health official. It is still a concern as many people in different districts were found not wearing masks and not following Covid norms.

"A section of people in the state are driven by the thought that Covid infection has reduced and hence there is no need to follow protocols. Complacency among some people may worsen the situation as Covid third wave is not over yet. Local administrations in Jhargram have taken initiatives to randomly perform Covid tests on those who are not wearing masks. Police in Jhargram and different districts are stopping bikers and car drivers who are not wearing masks. Drives have been initiated in various crowded areas of North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and other areas like Midnapore, Burdwan," said a senior government official in the state.

Various districts have been asked to keep an eye on the areas which see a huge gathering during winter due to picnic, marriage ceremonies. Surveillance has to be carried out in such places to ensure that people are wearing masks.

Meanwhile, various civic bodies and the district Health officials have been asked to conduct stringent surveillance against dengue and malaria and to undertake door-to-door campaigns as the state has been receiving rainfall in December.

The civic bodies have been directed to ensure that there is no accumulated water in any places.

Various civic bodies in North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas and also Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) have initiated a process to strengthen surveillance against dengue and malaria and other vector-borne diseases.