People greet Rajib with black flags in his own constituency

Kolkata: BJP leader Rajib Banerjee was shown black flags by common people at a political programme held in Domjur of Howrah district on Sunday. Banerjee, who was an elected MLA from Domjur, had joined the saffron party on January 30.



Banerjee on Sunday took part in a 'padyatra' from Abhaynagar to Panchanantala. He was greeted with black flags. His photographs were garlanded with shoes. The locals shouted slogans calling the former TMC minister as a "traitor" and "Mirjafar". Common people gathered by the side of the road with black flags. They shouted slogans to make it clear that they were not welcoming Banerjee there.

A few days back, Banerjee had taken part at a political rally at Dumurjala stadium in Howrah. The Sunday 'padayatra' was his first political programme at his former constituency. Banerjee had also resigned from his MLA post some days ago before he joined the saffron camp.

"The BJP leaders have been indulging in slander politics and falsehood in their election campaigns. They are using unconstitutional language. So, the showing of black flags was a spontaneous reaction on the part of common people,"

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and minister Shashi Panja said.

She added that the common people were not just showing black flags, but would surely give a befitting reply to leaders like Banerjee who had defected to the saffron party ahead of the Assembly elections. Banerjee, however, alleged that TMC supporters had shown him black flags as they were suffering from depression.