'Pending civic elections in urban local bodies to be held in next 2-3 months'

Raiganj: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that the pending civic polls in the remaining urban local bodies would be completed in the next two to three months.



This comes when the election of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is going to be held on December 19.

The civic polls were pending in 112 urban local bodies. With the KMC's election on December 19, the pending civic polls need to be held in the remaining nearly 111 urban local bodies.

While speaking at the administrative review meeting at Raiganj, Banerjee said: "Elections in the remaining civic bodies would be completed in the next two to three months".

She also directed Home Secretary BP Gopalika to prepare a list of holidays and crucial examinations including Madhyamik, Higher Secondary and other examinations to chalk out the dates of the polls.