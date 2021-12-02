Pegasus spyware: Probe panel formed by state starts recording evidence

KOLKATA: Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Jyotirmay Bhattacharya Inquiry of Commission, which was formed by the state government to investigate into allegations pertaining to Pegasus spyware software scandal, started the process of recording evidence and acceptance of documents in connection with the terms of reference of notification. One witness has been examined online.



Sources in the Commission said the work of the Commission has started and a witness list has been prepared. All of them will be examined. However, the state government had earlier said the Inquiry Commission would

not proceed till the Supreme Court hears the pleas. A senior officer of the Commission said: "After the process of examination of all the witnesses, the Commission members will sit and

cross examine all the documents and then they will prepare a report based on their findings and submit it to the state government."

It may be mentioned that the state government had set up the two-member Commission of Inquiry, which also comprises former Calcutta High Court Justice Jyotirmay Bhattacharya, to probe the alleged surveillance of Indian citizens using the Israeli spyware.

However, a petition was then filed by NGO Global Village Foundation Public Charitable Trust for disbanding the said Commission. Last week, the Supreme Court issued a notice to quash the July 27 notification of the Bengal government setting up a two-member panel to inquire into allegations of use of Pegasus spyware for illegal surveillance.

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta termed the constitution of the committee "unconstitutional".