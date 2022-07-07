Peeyush Pandey replaces Vivek Sahay as Dir Security

Kolkata: The state government posted IPS officer Peeyush Pandey, as Director Security ( in ADG rank) , West Bengal while transferring Vivek Sahay as DG Provisioning. Pandey was acting as ADG & IG of state Correctional Services. Manoj Verma, acting as CP in Barrackpore Police Commissionerate till date has been posted as Additional Director Security with additional charge of IG (Law and Order).



Ajay Kumar Thakur who was the Joint CP (Crime ) in Barrackpore Police Commissionerate has been appointed as CP, Barrackpore Police

Commissionerate.

Senior officials in Nabanna have attributed the transfer of Sahay to the security breach at the Chief Minister's Kalighat residence where a person was found on Sunday morning.

It was learnt that Banerjee had expressed her concern in connection with the incident just before the Cabinet meeting at Nabanna on Wednesday in presence of other ministers in her cabinet.

Among other reshuffle in the IPS rank, Rajesh Yadav , Addl CP , SB , Kolkata Police was posted as IG Correctional Services, Shankha Subhra Chakraborty OSD in the department of CM's office in the rank of DIG was posted as Joint CP, Kolkata Police, Arnab Ghosh CP of Chandannagore Police Commissionerate was posted as DIG Homeguard while Amit Javalgi is taking over Ghosh's place.

Javalgi was posted as DIG, Jalpaiguri Range.

C. Sudhakar, Joint CP Kolkata Police is taking over as DIG, Jalpaiguri, Alok Rajoria, DIG Malda range has been appointed as DIG Burdwan range while Bharat Lal Meena who has vein in charge of IG Burdwan has been posted in place of Rajoria.

Dhrubajyoti De, Joint CP in Barrackpore Police Commissionerate has been appointed as Joint CP, Kolkata Police.

Kalyan Mukhopadhyay has also been posted as Jt CP, Kolkata Police from his position of DIG, CID (special).

R. Rajsekharan ADG CID has been given the additional charge of ADG, Anti Corruption Bureau while Niraj Singh ADG (Administration) I has been posted as CG Homeguard (in ADG rank).

The state administration has already shifted one inspector, one sergeant, two constables, a total of 15 Kolkata Police personnel who were stationed at Banerjee's residence.