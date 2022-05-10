Peerless Group MD S K Roy dies, Mamata offers condolences

KOLKATA: Sunil Kanti Roy popularly known as S K Roy, managing director of Peerless Group passed away in Kolkata on Saturday after a brief illness.



He was 78 years old and is survived by his wife, son, daughter and two grandchildren.

Roy, a recipient of Padma Shri, had taken over the responsibilities of the conglomerate from his elder brother, B K Roy, after his death in 1985.

In her condolence message Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: "I am deeply saddened by the passing of eminent industrialist S K Roy. He has made significant contributions in the fields of finance, insurance, health, hotels, housing, automobiles, securities, etc. He was involved in various social welfare activities."

Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim, in a tweet, wrote his demise marked the end of a business era in the state. "Deeply saddened at the demise of Padma Shri Sunil Kanti Roy, ace entrepreneur & managing director of Peerless Group. His passing marks the end of an era for business in Bengal. My condolences to his friends & family. May his soul rest in peace," said Hakim. Roy was one of the members of the board of directors of the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation. S K Roy in collaboration with the state government had set up Bengal Peerless and constructed housing complexes and Anupama on VIP Road near Airport was the first venture. Later, Bengal Peerless constructed Abhishikta, Abhidwipta and housing complexes in Santiniketan.

Roy was associated with the Ramakrishna Movement and had donated money for rural development, establishment of schools and various welfare projects taken by RKM. He was a follower of Swamiji and had attended many youth conferences across the country as a speaker and motivated the youths to become entrepreneurs.His mortal remains were taken to Belur Math where the monks of RKM paid their last respect.He will be remembered for his simplicity, gentleness and humility.