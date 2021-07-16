PDS: State to give additional foodgrains for next 5 months

KOLKATA: The state government has decided to provide additional foodgrains through public distribution system in the form of 2 kg rice and 3 kg wheat per person in addition to their normal entitlements for the next five months—from July to November—under PMGKAY (Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana).



A senior official of the state Food and Supplies department said the move was to ameliorate the hardship of the poor people due to economic disruption caused by the Corona virus. A notification regarding this was brought out by the department on Thursday.

More than 6.1 crore people in the state, who are AAY (Antyodaya Anna Yojana) and PHH/ SPHH (Priority Household/ State Priority Ration Card) beneficiaries, will avail the facilities of the extra ration.

"The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has supplied only 35 per cent of rice and 72 per cent of wheat of the monthly requirement for July 2021, till date, so the distribution of additional food grains will start from July 20," the official added.

The state has earlier extended the allotment of additional food grains for a period of two months, May and June.