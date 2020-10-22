PCB model of immersion in 2 'ghats'

Kolkata : The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) has taken up a pilot project for model immersion at two big ponds under the South Dum Dum Municipality area. The move by WBPCB assumes significance with National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) coming up with immersion guidelines to minimise the effect of pollution during the process.



The urban local bodies have been asked to follow the model of New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) when it comes to immersion in the big ponds. The two ponds where the Board will do a pilot project of model immersion are Debu Ghat at Lake Town and Tank No 4 pond at Dum Dum Park," said Kalyan Rudra, Chairman of WBPCB.

The immersion ghat will be barricaded so that organisers cannot enter the immersion zone. There will be synthetic liner around the ghat to ensure that no Puja waste like flowers, leaves etc are dumped inside the waterbody. Viewing zones, duly fenced will allow organisers to see immersion process from a safe distance. The pilot project of immersion will be prevalent from the Durga Puja till the Chaath Puja.

Rudra said that for immersion in the Ganga, the ULBs have been asked to adhere to the guidelines of NMCG on the basis of which PCB had come out with a gazette notification on September 2018. Principal Secretary of the department Vivek Kumar had held a video conference with District Magistrates on Sunday and elaborately discussed the guidelines related to immersion to ensure that there is minimum water pollution. The meeting by the Principal Secretary was preceded by a meeting on Saturday chaired by state Chief Secretary on curbing water pollution during immersion. The state Pollution Control Board has decided to measure the pollutants in water three times – before immersion, during immersion and post immersion to have a better understanding on the effect of pollution due to immersion. The WBPCB announced that its helpline 18003453390 which will be operational from Wednesday itself has been made robust for quick redressal of pollution related complaints.

"We have cancelled the Green Puja Sharad Samman awards as per directions of Calcutta High Court," said Rajesh Kumar, Member Secretary of WBPCB.