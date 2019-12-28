Pay `40 to get your Tantuja silk quality checked at its accredited centre

Kolkata: Now get the silk quality checked after you purchase a Tantuja product from any store in Kolkata or the district.



Tantuja, in a significant stride towards quality management have set up an accredited silk testing centre at its Park Street showroom where people can check the quality of silk by paying Rs 40 only.

"The step is aimed at quality management of our product . The silk testing centre has come up with the help of Silk Mark Organisation of India and people having the slightest doubt about the quality can check it at the infrastructure that we have put up our showroom in Park Street," said Rabindranath Roy, managing director of Tantuja at the 32nd Industrial India Trade Fair organised by Bengal National Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

State run Tantuja known for its handloom products was a loss making organization during the Left Front rule in the state has now scripted a remarkable turn around since the Mamata Banerjee government assumed power in the state in 2011.

In 2011 the turnover of Tantuja was Rs 54 crore and the accumulated loss was Rs 100 crore. In the year 2018-19 the turnover clocked Rs 252 crore and there was an operating profit of Rs 14.4 crore with the accumulated loss of Rs 100 crore been repaid. Diversification of products, introduction of new design to keep in pace with the recent fashion trend has ensured profit for Tantuja.

The showrooms across the state that presently stand at 100 have also witnessed a major facelift.

The products are now purchased directly from the self-help groups and the weavers through camps in various parts of the state and payments are made directly to their bank accounts.

"This has eliminated the role of middlemen and the designers are getting their due for their hard toil" a senior official of Tantuja said. Tantuja has also gone overseas through e- commerce since 2016.