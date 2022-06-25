Pavlov Hosp Super transferred

Kolkata: Ganesh Prasad, the medical Superintendent of Calcutta Pavlov Hospital, has been transferred to North Bengal by the state Health department after a series of negligence complaints cropped up against the hospital authority.



Mriganka Mouli Kar has become the new Superintendent of Pavlov. A notification was issued in this regard on Thursday. Kar was working as district maternal and child health officer in Howrah. Prasad, who had been in the eye of the storm for quite some time, has been asked to take charge of JD TB Hospital in Cooch Behar.

The state Health department found serious lapses in its investigation carried out by a team designated by the department. The team had mentioned in its report about the pathetic condition of the hospital and how patients were being kept. The Health department team visited the hospital last Monday as well, after which Prasad was summoned to Swasthya Bhawan on Tuesday. The state Health department has now sought in detail the current conditions of other mental hospitals across the state.

Various medical colleges which have a psychiatry unit will have to furnish data regarding the bed strength, number of dedicated doctors, number of patients admitted etc to Swasthya Bhavan.

The Health department has directed the principals of the medical colleges having a psychiatric ward to submit a detailed report.

It was alleged that around Rs 15 lakh is given to the Pavlov Hospital every month on account of food expenses for the inmates but the latter were being given unhealthy and rotten food.

No diet committee was found operational in the hospital. Around Rs 1 crore is allotted for procuring dresses for the inmates but the Health department report reveals that many women inmates are not provided with proper dresses.