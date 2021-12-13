Patients' kin allege negligence, stage stir at Rly hosp in Adra

KOLKATA: Family members of the patients staged demonstration at Adra Divisional Hospital under South-Eastern Railways in Purulia over administration of alleged expired saline.



The incident sparked tension in the area as the people continued agitation prompting the senior railway officials of the division to rush to the spot.

It was alleged that expired saline was administered on a number of patients.

The chaos broke out at the Women ward of the hospital. The family members of some patients claimed that administration of expired saline had deteriorated the health conditions of the patients.

The family members have also lodged complaints with the chief medical superintendent against some health workers.

Two health workers have been suspended till the further inquiry. Senior railway officials assured that a thorough investigation will be carried out into the incident.

A committee has already been formed to probe the incident. Stern action will be taken if anybody is found guilty.

Similar incident occurred at a primary health center in South 24-Parganas' Kultali where expired medicine was allegedly administered on a patient.

The chief medical officer of Health in the district had ordered a probe in connection to that incident as well.