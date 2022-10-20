Patient's death: Kin stage stir at hospital, allege med negligence

KOLKATA: Tension ran high at the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital late on Tuesday night following the death of a patient, the family members of whom alleged that negligence by the doctors might have led to the incident. The family members of the patient staged a demonstration. A huge contingent of police rushed to the spot immediately after the incident to bring the situation under control.



It was learnt that one Uttam Pal, a resident of Nimta in North 24-Parganas, was taken to the hospital for gall bladder stone operation.

The family members said that the hospital authorities had told them that microsurgery would be performed on the patient. After the operation, the family members found that microsurgery was not carried out and the patient's abdomen was cut open.

The patient eventually died on Tuesday night. The family members of the patient alleged that the incident occurred as there was negligence on the part of the doctors at the time of operation.

The family members of the patient also alleged that instead of senior doctors, the operation was carried out by junior doctors.

They put up protest demonstrations demanding action against the doctors whose negligence might have led to the death of the victim. A probe has been initiated.