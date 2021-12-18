Patient with rare blood group discharged post surgery

Kolkata: Manura Bibi, a patient for whom blood of rare group—Bombay O-negative— was arranged from Kerala following the intervention of the state Health department, was released from SSKM Hospital on Thursday after a surgery was conducted on her to remove a tumor.



A resident of Chandipur, an obscure village of East Midnapore, Mansura had been a cancer patient. She was admitted to the SSKM Hospital on November 20.

The doctors found that she had a rare blood group and a search for her blood began. Finally, blood was arranged from Kerala and it arrived in Kolkata on December 8.

On the following day, the doctors carried out the surgery to remove a tumor.

Blood was arranged for a second time as well and that time it was from Uttar Pradesh. Chemotherapy was later performed on the patient after the operation.

As she was suffering from anemia, the hospital had to arrange an extra unit.

She was discharged from the hospital as she had shown a great deal of improvement. She will again visit the hospital for chemotherapy in future, sources in the hospital said.

As Bombay O-negative blood was not found here, the state Health department had contacted the Union Health Ministry by the help of which they came to know that a patient admitted to Vandanam Medical College in Kerala's Kochi has Bombay O negative blood. Contact was established and all the procedures were done.

This blood group was first found in a person in Bombay in 1952. Thus, this particular blood group was named as Bombay O negative.