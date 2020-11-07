Patient kills self at SSKM Hosp

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds the death of a patient whose body was found from a bathroom of the SSKM Hospital on Friday morning.



The victim has been identified as Biswajit Naskar(41) a resident of Ghusuri in Howrah. According to hospital sources, the patient was undergoing treatment at the Curzon ward of the hospital. Preliminary police investigation suggests that the patient might have committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of the bathroom. Police suspect that the victim might have been suffering from depression following his prolonged illness.

Police said the victim was admitted to the hospital with a bronchitis problem. No suicide note was however recovered. Police have registered a case of unnatural death. A probe is being conducted.