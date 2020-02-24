Patient goes missing from Burdwan Hospital

Kolkata: The family members of Nitai Soren, a patient who had gone missing from the Radharani ward of Burdwan Medical College and Hospital, staged a protest demonstration at the hospital compound alleging medical negligence by the hospital authorities.



The man, a resident of Memari in East Burdwan, was admitted to the hospital on February 19 following some ailments. The doctors had asked for a CT scan of the patient last Friday.

Soren's daughter then stepped out of the ward and went to collect a stretcher. When she returned to the ward, she found that her father was missing. As the patient did not return to the ward after a couple of hours, his daughter informed the matter to the hospital superintendent.

His family members alleged on Monday that the hospital authorities failed to find any trace of Soren. They also alleged that the hospital authorities did not cooperate with them either and did not show them the CCTV footage despite repeated pleas.