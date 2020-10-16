Pathashree Prakalpa: Indranil Sen initiates reconstruction of roads in Chandernagore

Kolkata: The work of reconstructing of roads under Pathashree Prakalpa has been initiated at Chandernagore in Hooghly.



Pathashree Prakalpa is the brainchild of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to reconstruct 12,000 km road and she had launched the scheme from Phulbari in Jalpaiguri district a few days ago.

The project at Chandernagore was initiated in the presence of the local MLA Indranil Sen. District Magistrate Y Ratnakar Rao was also present in the programme.

The project at Chandernagore has been initiated from the programme that was held at the playground of Bighati Kishori Mohan High School at Bhadreswar in Hooghly.

The work has been initiated with a target of completing the reconstruction of roads at the earliest and the work at Chandernagore has been taken up following the initiative of Sen in this regard.