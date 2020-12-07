Passengers asked to avoid purchasing rail tickets from travel agents

Kolkata: Eastern Railway on Sunday urged passengers to avoid purchasing tickets from travel agents passengers.



Eastern Railway has observed that some passengers are purchasing journey tickets through agents or through accounts of other persons where the mobile number of the passengers actually travelling is not provided in the PRS system. As a result, when the time schedule of the train is revised or the train is rescheduled or cancelled, the passengers do not get appropriate information through SMS sent by Railways.

"In absence of mobile number of passenger in the PRS system, if there is any change related to train running, passengers do not get proper information," said an official of Eastern Railway.

He reiterated that such passengers may fail to board the train in case of revised departure time or may face difficulty in case of rescheduling/cancellation of train. "All the passengers therefore are requested to register their OWN MOBILE NUMBER only as the sole contact number, so that they can get SMS sent by Railways regarding any change in time schedule of the trains," urged the official.