Passenger revenue: ER creates record, earns Rs 279.16cr in June
Kolkata: In the field of passenger revenue, Eastern Railway has created a new record by earning Rs.279.16 crore in the month of June, 2022. It is the highest ever earning for any single month during last six years. The previous highest earning was Rs.269.13 crore in the month of June, 2019.
So far as passenger reservation system (PRS) is concerned, ER has managed to achieve earning to the tune of Rs.199.86 crore, which is the highest ever in any single month during last six years. The previous best was Rs. 174.69 crore in May 2022.
It is noteworthy that, the total number of originating PRS Passengers was 3.83 million in the month of June 2022, which is the highest ever for any June during last six years. The previous highest was 2.623 million in June 2019. Moreover, 399 coaches were augmented in June 2022, which is the second highest ever during last five years. The previous highest augmentation was 440 coaches in May, 2022.
ER has also created a significant record by ticket checking earnings of Rs 12.21 crore in month of June, 2022.
