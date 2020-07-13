Passenger count in non cotainment zones reduces

Kolkata: Private buses plied smoothly in the city on Sunday as operators indicated reduction of passengers due to lockdown.



"In Kolkata, passenger count has reduced by 25 percent during last the four days. The reason is passengers staying in the non-containment zones preferred not to venture out fearing they might be left stranded. On Sunday, the buses plied with not more than the seating capacity (maximum 60 passengers) on the streets," said Rahul Chatterjee, general secretary of All Bengal Bus Minibus Samannay Samity.

While M G Road, an important link for transport to and from Howrah towards Kolkata was barricaded by the police at 5 pm on Thursday, the private bus operators had rolled out over 4,000 buses to alleviate transportation woes from

July 3.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also threatened to acquire 6,000 private buses in Kolkata through the imposition of National Disaster Management Act if the owners continue to refuse to operate them even after July 1. She also said 1,800 government buses will be on the roads to cater the passengers.

"We are offering our services smoothly in the non-containment zones. Today, around 1,200 private buses plied on the roads. Private buses are reducing on the road due to spiraling diesel prices and lack of passengers on the road. 6,000 buses used to run in the city during pre-lockdown period," said Tapan Banerjee, general secretary of Joint Council of Bus Syndicates.