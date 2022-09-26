Pass for hassle-free pandal hopping at 52 Pujas introduced

KOLKATA: Forum for Durgotsav — an umbrella organisation of over 400 community Pujas in the city — is introducing a special pass for hassle-free pandal hopping at 52 prominent Pujas in the city.



The pass priced at Rs 499 will be available through PayTM Insider website or app and also physically at two addresses, one in south and another in north Kolkata.

"After two years of Covid restrictions in pandal hopping, we are expecting a huge footfall of Puja revellers in the pandals. The pass will enable the possessor along with two others to enter through the VIP entrance avoiding the queue at the pandals," Saswata Bose, general secretary of Forum for Durgotsav said.

A member of the Forum added that UNESCO's inclusion of Durga Puja in the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity has given the stamp of globalisation of the Puja in the city. "So, there is bound to be more excitement and enthusiasm among the common people," he said.

Apart from the online mode, the Puja pass will be available at Badamtala Ashar Sangha near Rashbehari Crossing and Star Theatre between September 26 and 29 from 10 am to 7 pm.

The Pujas that will be covered in the special pass includes — Chetla Agrani, Hatibagan Sarbojonin, Dum Dum Park Bharatchakra, Tala Pratyoy, Bakulbagan Sarbojonin, Gariahat Hindustan Club at Gariahat, Behala Natun Dal to name a few.