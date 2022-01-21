Paschimbanga Bangla Akademi reconstituted with Bratya as chairman

Kolkata: The state government reconstituted the committee of Paschimbanga Bangla Akademi (PBA) with state Education minister Bratya Basu as the chairman. The other invitee members of the PBA include Joy Goswami, Sirshendu Mukhopadhyay, Subodh Sarkar, Pracheta Gupta, Sanjib Chattopadhyay, Arpita Ghosh, Aveek Majumdar, Srijato Bandyopadhyay, Abul Bashar, Prasun Bhowmick, Sudhansu Dey and Tridib Chatterjee.

The state government representatives in the committee are the Principal Secretary of Higher Education department, Principal Secretary of Finance department, Secretary of Information & Cultural Affairs department and the Secretary of PBA who is also the convener.

Eminent theatre personality Shaoli Mitra, who was the president of the Akademi passed away recently. PBA is the official regulatory body of Bengali language in West Bengal. Recently, Basu had received the Sahitya Akademi award for his book titled Mirjafar o Annanya Natok from Mitra O Ghosh Publishers.