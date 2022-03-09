'Paschim Banga Charu Kala Utsav' inaugurated

KOLKATA: Indranil Sen, Minister of State for Information and Cultural Affairs Department, inaugurated the Paschim Banga Charu Kala Utsav 2022 at Gaganendra Pradarshashala on Tuesday.



Eminent artist, Rajya Sabha member and president of Paschimbanga Charukala Parshad Jogen Chowdhury, painter Suvaprasanna and State Information and Cultural Affairs Department Secretary Santanu Basu were present on the occasion.

"Due to COVID -19 pandemic and Madhyamik Board exam, we have done the inauguration here (Gaganendra Pradarshashala). I am grateful to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is committed to the welfare and development of the artists. After she took oath as Chief Minister, the Paschim Banga Charu Kala Utsav is being conducted in a better way," said Sen.

Paschim Banga Charu Kala Utsav 2022 will be held at Nandan, Ranbindra Ektara Mancha and Gaganendra Pradarshashala from March 8, 2022 to March 13, 2022. The festival will include an exhibition of artworks, screening documentaries on fine arts and a fair, which will act as a platform for exchanging ideas for artists. Organised by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department and Paschim Banga Charu Kala Akademi, the festival is well-known for showcasing outstanding works of art by artists from the state. The festival will also have an exhibition in memory of visual artist Haren Das, Indian sculptor and printmaker Somnath Hore and others.

"The Paschim Banga Charu Kala Utsav 2022 will act as a platform for veterans as well as new comers for showcasing their talents," said Chowdhury.