Party that ignores 'Annadata's struggle' in arrogance of power will be burdened by its indifference: TMC on farm laws

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress on Monday once again raised demand for withdrawal of contentious farm Laws on the day when Samyukt Kisan Morcha observed Bharat bandh over the same issue.



Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee has already stated that her party principally supports the issue and would continue to fight for the demands of farmers, but did not support the strike.

Reacting on the farm Laws, Trinamool Congress MP Aparupa Poddar on Monday tweeted: "The country's Annadata is struggling against the black laws, the brutal BJP government, which ignores the Annadata's struggle in the arrogance of power, will be burdened by its indifference. #IStandWithFarmers".

Despite attempts of CPI(M) to block roads and railway tracks besides stopping vehicles from plying at certain parts of the state, the traffic movement remained normal and people did not face any inconvenience in getting public transport to reach their destinations. Private buses functioned normally like all other days apart from a few stray incidents. Markets and banks remained open.

All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee of Bengal stated that the Bharat Bandh called by Samyukt Kisan Morcha was successful in Bengal with spontaneous participation of a section of people. There were incidents of road blocks at around 24 places on National Highways. But none of these continued for long hours.

Farmers' organisations held a rally from Moulali to Dharmatala.The bandh supporters obstructed train movement at Jadavpur Station where passengers were stranded for about 20 minutes. "Most of the divisions remained obstruction-free. Few staff special trains ran late by 20 minutes as a result of the rail blockade," said an official of Eastern Railway.