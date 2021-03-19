Party office set on fire, road blocked: Workers protest BJP list across state

Kolkata/Darjeeling: Within half an hour after the BJP announced the names of 148 candidates from its central office in New Delhi on Thursday evening, widespread resentment was witnessed among its workers across the state. This comes at a time when the party's central leadership had asked the state unit not to entertain such agitations.



Interestingly, two candidates, Tarun Saha and Sikha Mitra, disassociated their names with the party shortly after the list was declared. Veteran Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and the outgoing Chairman of Borough I, Saha said: "I was surprised when my name was announced as a candidate from Kashipur- Belgachia seat. I am with TMC and have no desire to join the BJP."

To cover up, Rahul Sinha, BJP National Secretary said: "A leader was supposed to talk to them (Mitra and Saha) and give a report to the Central leadership. I do not know how it has happened. The central leadership will look into the matter."

Meanwhile, party supporters ransacked the party office in Jalpaiguri after the name of Sujit Singha was announced. The party workers, who are followers of Jiten Pramanick, ransacked the office and set it on fire. The fire brigade was called in to douse the fire.

In Pandabeshwar, BJP leaders staged a demonstration against turncoat Jitendra Tiwari. It may be recalled that both Babul Supriyo and Agnimitra Paul had vehemently opposed Tiwari joining the party. Agitation was held at Durgapur East from where another Trinamool turncoat Deeptangshu Chowdhury got a ticket.

In Harishchandrapur in Malda, BJP workers ransacked the office. BJP workers put up a roadblock on Kalyani Expressway in protest against the nomination of Arindam Bhattacharya from the Jagatdal seat.

Amid such protests, Saurabh Sikdar, nephew of Tapan Sikdar, former union leader and state president resigned from all posts on Thursday and stated that "this is not the BJP we want to see. Just to capture power in Bengal, the leaders are refusing to listen to the voice of the workers," he maintained. Meanwhile, Congress leader Abdus Sattar of Durlabhpur, Itahar, Uttar Dinajpur joined the TMC along with nearly 6000 supporters. "Only Mamata Banerjee can check the advances of BJP. In order to strengthen her hands, I have joined TMC," stated Sattar.