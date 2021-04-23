Parts of S Bengal may witness light rains in next 2 days: MeT

KOLKATA: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Thursday predicted that some parts of the South Bengal districts may witness light rainfall in the evening hours in the next two days.



Scattered rainfall in some parts of south Bengal on Wednesday evening brought respite to the people from the sweltering heat. Nor'wester may hit several districts triggering rains. Thundershowers accompanied by lightning hit various South Bengal districts and some parts of the city a few days ago saving residents from the hot and humid condition.

The highest temperature in the city on Thursday hovered around 36 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature was recorded at 26 degree Celsius.

Some of the South Bengal districts received slight rainfall on Thursday evening as well.

Thundershower may hit some of the South Bengal districts in the next couple of days especially in the evening hours.

The districts which may receive rainfall are West Midnapore, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Purulia, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia. Strong breeze measuring around 30-40 km per hour may also be sweeping through," a weather official said.

Temperature in the city and other South Bengal districts is set to fall following the rain. The MeT office said the mercury will slide up from the weekend. As per the weather office assessment, the temperature may go up by 2 degree Celsius by the weekend. North Bengal districts will witness a sudden dip in the temperature from the next Saturday.

The MeT office also predicted thunderstorms in some of the North Bengal districts as well. Rainfall will bring respite from the hot and humid condition. In case of North Bengal districts, the decline in the temperature is expected around 1-2 degree Celsius.