Partial solar eclipse to take place on April 30 and total lunar eclipse on May 16

kolkata: There will be a partial solar eclipse on April 30 and a total lunar eclipse on May 16 but neither of the two celestial phenomena will be visible from the city and its neighbourhood, astrophysicist Debi Prasad Duari said.



The city will, however, be able witness the next partial solar eclipse on October 25 and the partial lunar eclipse on November 8, he said.

The April 30 partial solar eclipse will be seen from the south and south-western parts of South America, Pacific and Atlantic oceans and most of the land mass of Antartica but will not be visible from this part of the world, the former director of M P Birla Planetarium said.

"People in Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Bolivia or in Antartica can see the phenomenon. The solar eclipse always starts at one location and because of the spinning of the Earth ends at another location," he said in a statement on Sunday.

The partial solar eclipse will begin around 6.45 p m universal time which will be May 1, 00:15 a m IST. The maximum for India will be around 2.11 a m on May 1 and end at 4.07 a m. As it will be night time in this country, no one will be see the cosmic event, he explained.

The situation will be the reverse during the May 16 lunar eclipse as it will take place the daytime.

It will start at 7.02 a m Indian Standard Time and the total eclipse will begin at around 7.57 a m.

The maximum eclipse will be around 9.41 a m when the Moon will be at the deepest part of Earth's shadow and the total eclipse will end at 10.23 a m. The partial phase of the eclipse will end by 11.25 a m, he said.

Sky lovers, enthusiasts and amateur astronomers in India will be missing the "show" since it will happen during the daytime when the moon itself will not be present in the Indian skies, he elaborated. This eclipse, either in its totality or at its partial phases can be seen in southern and western parts of Europe and Asia, Africa large parts of North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Ocean regions and parts of Antartica, Duari said.