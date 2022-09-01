Partha's judicial custody extended by 14 more days

KOLKATA: Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee have been remanded to judicial custody again on Wednesday after virtual hearing of the SSC recruitment scam case at the Special PMLA court. Partha Chatterjee has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 more days.



Chatterjee on Wednesday had appealed for bail on any condition citing his health grounds but the same was rejected. Lawyer of Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday appealed for Chatterjee and Mukherjee's judicial custody claiming that so far several fake organisations and companies were found, which are suspected to have been used to regularise the illegal money. Also, the ED stated that they need to interrogate Chatterjee and Mukherjee further about the assets found during the investigation.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a raid at a flat in Mahisbathan area in New Town in connection with SSC recruitment scam case. The flat where CBI officer conducted the raid is said to be of a person close to Prasanna Roy, who was reportedly acting as a middleman in the scam. Roy is said to be close to Chatterjee and former SSC advisor Shanti Prasad Sinha. CBI has also summoned an employee of Roy's car rental office for interrogation. CBI had come to know that several cars were given on rent to the Education department officials. CBI sleuths are trying to find the persons, who used to travel in those cars and how many cars were given on hire to the department and in SSC.