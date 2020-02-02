Partha visits Governor ahead of Budget session in Assembly

Kolkata: State Parliamentary Affairs minister Partha Chatterjee on Sunday visited Raj Bhavan and held a meeting with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, ahead of the Budget session in the Assembly starting from February 7.



The meeting seemed to have eased the relationship between the Governor and the state government after it had turned acrimonious following a series of incidents in the recent past.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on a number of occasions, had criticised the role of the Governor, who according to her, had been trying to malign the state government.

The state Parliamentary Affairs minister, who is also in charge of the Education department, took on the Governor whom he had accused of functioning in an undemocratic way.

In a past few incidents there had been some exchange of words between the two in the media. Chatterjee had also pointed finger at the Governor for intervening in the university matters.

It is presumed that Chatterjee held some discussions with the Governor on the forthcoming Budget session. As per the Constitution, the Governor delivers his address at the House in the beginning of the Budget session.

It is also assumed that Chatterjee might have discussed some of the issues related to the Education department with the Governor.

Experts felt that as the Governor has been raising questions about the functioning of the state government on different issues, particularly the law and order situation, it is quite possible that he may not read out the account given by the state government to him during verbatim.

In such a situation, differences between the Governor and the state government are likely to surface once again.

The state government had also alleged earlier that

the Governor was not giving

his assent on certain Bills, which were sent to him by the government for his consideration.