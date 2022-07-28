Partha undergoes check-up at ESI Hospital
Kolkata: Former Education minister Partha Chatterjee on Wednesday was taken to the central government-run medical facility— ESI hospital, Joka — amidst tight security and whisked away about two hours later to the ED office at the CGO complex in Salt Lake area.
To repeated questions by media persons whether he is considering resigning from the post of a minister, Chatterjee shot back "What is the reason (to tender the resignation)?"
Chatterjee was arrested from his house late on July 22 night under the relevant section of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
He was remanded to ED custody for two days but the former Education minister got admitted to the SSKM hospital.
Following which the ED officials moved High Court seeking order and after hearing ED was instructed to take Chatterjee to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Chatterjee is not in a condition to be hospitalised. He was later moved to Kolkata on Tuesday after doctors at the AIIMS Bhubaneswar stated that he did does not need hospitalisation.
