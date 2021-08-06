Partha to meet reps of about 120 IT industries on August 11

Kolkata: State Industry and Information Technology (IT) minister Partha Chatterjee will interact with various IT industries over a cup of tea at the Silpa Sadan auditorium on August 11.



Representatives from 120 odd IT companies have been invited to attend the meeting.

"The main focus of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is generation of employment by attracting more industries to the state," state Industry & IT minister Partha Chatterjee said.

Chatterjee has reviewed the various ongoing projects in the IT sector including the Silicon Valley Hub at New Town.

"We have been receiving good response from some companies who have evinced interest for investing in the Silicon Valley. We will take feedback from them on what can be done from the government side so that they can start their project as early as possible. Some of these representatives from the IT industry have met senior government officials including the Chief Minister," Chatterjee said.

The Silicon Valley project was launched by Banerjee in August 2018 in New Town to attract investments in IT sector and to build a world-class ecosystem for cutting edge technologies and innovation.

HIDCO has already handed over a final demand letter of lease rent to WIPRO which is coming up shortly at the Silicon Valley hub. Senior officials of the IT industry and West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) including its chairman Rajiva Sinha will attend the meeting on August 11.