Partha takes stock of CBCS implementation in varsities

Kolkata: State Education minister Partha Chatterjee expressed his concern over whether the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) that has been implemented in most of the universities and its affiliated colleges in the state has yielded desired results.



"I have asked the universities to review on their own and submit a report on the status of CBCS. We want to find out whether this new system has achieved its desired results of splitting the curriculum into semesters," Chatterjee said, after holding a review meeting with the vice-chancellors and principals of colleges in the state on Thursday.

A number of vice-chancellors and college principals at the meeting pointed out difficulties in implementing the CBCS in their respective institutions.

Some VCs pointed out dearth of teachers, lack of library facilities and most importantly, difficulty in time management in coping up with the system. The CBCS system has been gradually implemented in all universities and its affiliated colleges since 2018.

A number of college principals, particularly from the districts, urged the Higher Education department to implement a six days a week routine for teachers and non-teaching staff to ensure that the syllabus of CBCS is completed in a time-bound manner. The institutions now have an off day (Sunday) and another preparatory day as leave, in which they are allowed to devote time to their own studies, attending seminars and other work. A number of principals demanded that this preparatory day should be withdrawn.

"We have noted down the issues raised in the meeting. We feel that if teachers devote full time on a daily basis for teaching students, then there would not be any problem. Our main intention is to ensure excellence in education, so that the students' interests can be served in the best possible manner," Chatterjee added.

The minister has already paid a visit to North Bengal recently, where he held a meeting with the institutional heads and discussed issues pertaining to higher education.

He said that the Higher Education department will conduct such review meetings twice a year and will invite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to chair at least one such meeting in a year.