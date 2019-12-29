Partha takes dig at Governor through tweet on JU debacle

Kolkata: State Education minister Partha Chatterjee on Sunday took to his Twitter handle and shared his department's perspective on the cancellation of programmes related to state-aided universities and the recent incidents at Jadavpur University.



The minister's tweet was evidently aimed against Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who had proposed to hold a discussion over educational issues in the state.

The Governor, who happens to be the Chancellor of all the state-run universities, had on Saturday shared a letter on Twitter that had been sent to him by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in response to his offer for talks over matters related to state-aided varsities.

The Chief Minister had said in the letter that the subject "pertains to the department of Education, I am forwarding the letter to Minister-in-Charge Education department Partha Chatterjee to discuss all issues with you at a convenient time".

In his tweet Chatterjee wrote: "As you (Dhankhar) have posted a letter of Hon'ble CM to you on a social media platform, I (am) hereby posting necessary details through the same mode for your kind information..."

In his communication to the Governor, Chatterjee stated that the dates of formal programmes pertaining to universities "are fixed and chalked out and cancelled depending upon the circumstances by the Vice-Chancellors. The universities are autonomous bodies and the state government hardly interferes in the discharge of their duties and responsibilities based on available rules 2019."

He further stated in his letter that the Jadavpur University incident happened as the students were agitating against the proposed implementation of National Register of Citizens, CAA and NPR by the Centre.

The minister also highlighted the achievements of the School Education and Higher Education department in his tweet.

Chatterjee maintained that his department is ready to work with the Chancellor, provided his approach "is cordial and not forceful and amicably mutual in the best interest of the state Education department."

He also stated that if the Governor has more queries, then a meeting can be held based on a mutually agreed date.

Dhankhar was stopped from entering the campus by non-teaching employees on the day of convocation in Jadavpur University, while the special convocation was deferred.

In his reply Dhankhar tweeted: "Am frankly amused. Hon'ble CM's communication reflected farsighted approach and hence my step. Hon'ble Minister may check a critical communication of CM was on screen of all channels. No time for tit for tat. Hope we'll move ahead as indicated by CM and discuss issues across."