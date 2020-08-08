Partha slams Nadda, says he is circulating 'lies without any basis'

Kolkata: Partha Chatterjee, Trinamool Congress secretary general, has severely criticised JP Nadda, the BJP national president, for circulating "lies without any basis."



Criticising Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Nadda alleged that "the government in Bengal is now being run by cut money." He also alleged that the state government has not done anything for the farmers and migrant workers and has failed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic totally.

"I do not understand how could a senior leader of a national party say lies so confidently and make allegations without any basis. The people are watching everything and will give a befitting reply in the 2021 Assembly elections."

Shashi Panja, Minister of State for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare and a national spokesperson of the Trinamool Congress said "such a statement by the president of a national party is uncalled for. Such baseless statements come during discussions at the roadside tea stalls."

She said the state Health department publishes the bulletin every day giving a transparent picture of the pandemic situation and how the state government is fighting it. "The bulletin contains the total number of persons who are being infected along with the number of those who have recovered. The number of people who have died of Covid is also given clearly in the bulletin," she said adding: "JP Nadda is not only insulting the state government but also the doctors and specialists who are constantly monitoring the situation."

She said the Centre has totally failed to run the country and the economic condition has turned from bad to worse first due to demonetisation and secondly due to the unplanned lockdown. "To cover up its own faults, BJP is now engaged in circulating orchestrated lies."

She said the Prime Minister had visited two districts to see the devastation of Amphan and released only Rs 1,000 crore whereas the estimated damage would be around Rs 1 lakh crore. "Before making any statement, Nadda should do his homework properly and refrain from telling blatant lies."