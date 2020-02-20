Partha meets Governor over issues related to education
Kolkata: State Education minister Partha Chatterjee had a one-to-one meeting with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday over various issues related to "education including concerning universities".
Chatterjee went to Raj Bhavan at around 3.30 pm and left the place at around 5 pm. Sources said that the meeting continued for around one and a half hour.
The Governor tweeted: "Had more than an hour one-to-one productive meeting with senior minister for higher education Partha Chatterjee. Wholesome way forward in education scenario was discussed. Deliberations covered all pending issues in education including concerning Universities."
It has been learnt that
there were discussions about various pending issues related to different universities and
all the aspects have been
covered during the one-on-
one meeting between the Governor and the Education minister.
It may be mentioned that there were certain pending issues related to Rani Rashmoni Avenue and Burdwan University.
It may be recalled that Dhankhar had recently issued a show-cause notice to vice-chancellor of Panchanan Barma University at Cooch Behar Debkumar Mukhopadhyay, seeking an explanation about why he should not be removed from office for his alleged failure to follow rules in convening the varsity's convocation.
