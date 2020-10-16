Partha lays foundation stone for 2nd B.ED campus

Kolkata: State Education minister Partha Chatterjee on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the second campus of West Bengal University of Teachers' Training Education Planning and Administration (WBUTTEP&A) popularly known as B.Ed university at Sarsuna in Behala. Chatterjee also announced the introduction of four year Integrated Course on BA & BEd and BSc & BEd from this academic year and unveiled virtually the new administrative building of Bed university at its campus on Ballygunge Circular Road .



The university is also introducing four new courses like – PG diploma in Education Planning & Administration, 4 Year Integrated Course in Arts Education, PG Diploma in Sports Science Education & Physical Education and Phd in Sports Science Education.

"We had formed an expert panel who has prepared the curriculum for the 4-year Integrated Course on BA & BEd and BSc & BEd with the assistance from the state Higher Education department as per our students' needs with relevant modifications in the curriculum of NCERT," said Soma Bandyopadhay, Vice-Chancellor of the university.

The B.Ed university is the first state aided university in the state to start such an integrated course in which students will save a year in getting teachers' training after graduation.

Chatterjee who is also the MLA from Behala West, without taking the name of BJP, launched a veiled attack at the saffron party. "You should all remain united to thwart any attempts to divide the society along religious lines. Do not let anyone disturb the peace in the state. If you commit any mistake you should rectify it," he said.

The BEd university has 478 colleges affiliated to it.