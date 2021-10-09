Partha launches Bengali comic book on cybercrime, its impact on society

Kolkata: State Information Technology & Electronics (IT & E) minister Partha Chatterjee on Friday launched a Bengali comic book on cybercrime and its effects on society titled "Cyber-er Sammohan" (Hypnosis of Cyber).



The minister also launched another collection of writings on various topics of Cyber Security namely, "Cyber Security — A Knowledge for Safer Tomorrow".

"Technology trust is a good thing but control is a better one. Nowadays, we are very dependent on technology and the Internet, hence security has become integral and has assumed utmost importance. The Cyber Security Centre of Excellence (CSCoE), under the IT&E department is observing Cyber Security Awareness Month this October and has undertaken several innovative initiatives. The launch of the two books is a part of this," Chatterjee said.

The comic book as well as the English book on cyber security will be released in several other languages too.

The CSCoE, which had started its journey in November 2017, has already imparted training to over 2,000 police personnel, 2,500 government officials, 3,000 plus government and government-aided school teachers and over 15,000 common people.

There are 31 cyber crime police stations across the state and 183 cops in these police stations have been trained by CSCoE. Cyber Security Centre of Excellence (CS-CoE) has been awarded a winner under the category "Raising Security Awareness" under DSCI (Data Security Council of India) Excellence Awards 2020.