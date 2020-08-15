Partha lauds Joint Entrance Board for publishing results on time

Kolkata: Education minister Partha Chatterjee on Friday said the state Joint Entrance Board should be lauded for successfully publishing the results of engineering and medical examinations, despite the challenges posed by COVID-19. The minister, during a virtual programme, also added that online counselling process for the rank-holders has been "simplified and made more student-friendly this year".



The state JEE this year was held on February 2 and counselling for the candidates have begun online from August 12.

"Holding of JEE this year much earlier will be of great benefit to our students seeking admission to engineering and pharmacy colleges in the state. Similar examinations in other states have not been conducted yet," said Chatterjee addressing "Virtual Education Interface 2020".

"The fair cannot be held in physical mode like the previous years considering the protocols of the pandemic. But I am hopeful that it will be beneficial for students to take the right decision about their careers," said Saikat Maitra, Vice-Chancellor of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology.

The four-day virtual fair that kicked off from Friday will help students to explore career and education options for various streams of engineering, business management, retail management, human resources and the like.