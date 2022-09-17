Partha, Kalyanmoy in CBI remand till September 21

Kolkata: Partha Chatterjee and Kalyanmoy Ganguly on Friday were remanded to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till September 21.

On Thursday, Ganguly, one of the former presidents of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), was arrested after almost six hours of interrogation by the CBI. It was alleged that Ganguly handed over appointments illegally and was recruiting candidates on the basis of former advisor of the West Bengal Central School Service Commission, Shanti Prasad Sinha's advice. Also, his name was mentioned in the report of a committee formed by the Calcutta High Court led by retired Justice Ranjit Bag. The CBI had also appealed for Chatterjee's custody at the Special CBI court in Alipore. The concerned Magistrate had ordered for Chatterjee's production on Friday.

On Friday, after Ganguly and Chatterjee were produced at the court, the CBI appealed for their remand for the sake of SSC recruitment scam investigation. Chatterjee on Friday appealed for bail citing his health conduction and family reputation. Meanwhile, the CBI's lawyer appealed for Ganguly and Chatterjee's custody citing the larger conspiracy angle. After the hearing, the Magistrate ordered CBI custody for both till September 21. From the Alipore court, they were taken to Joka ESI Hospital for a medical check-up. The duo may be questioned by making them sit face to face.