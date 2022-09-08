Partha invited to Biz Advisory Committee meeting

kolkata: A letter was sent to Partha Chatterjee to attend the meeting of Business Advisory Committee of West Bengal Legislative Assembly scheduled to be held on September 12.



A short session of the Assembly will be held from September 14 to 23.

Biman Bandyopadhyay, Speaker of the Assembly, said the letter was sent to the residence of Chatterjee as he was still an MLA.

The case is lying pending before the court and charges against him have not yet been proved.

The seat of Chatterjee, which was located next to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's seat, has been changed.

A different seat has been earmarked for him as he is still an MLA.